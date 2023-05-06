What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Backlash?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Backlash Premium Live Event from San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) with Cody Rhodes pinning Brock Lesnar off a counter to a Kimura, while The Beast was wearing a crimson mask of his own blood.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured The Bloodline scoring a win over Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle despite infighting between Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso, Bad Bunny pinning Damian Priest after they tore the house down in a wild, guest filled Street Fight, Rhea Ripley emphatically put down Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown women’s championship, Bianca Belair get past IYO SKY to keep the Raw women’s title, and more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!