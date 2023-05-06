WWE Backlash 2023 results: The Bloodline keep it together just enough to win

They were facing Undisputed WWE Tag champs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle. But the focus of The Usos & Solo Sikoa’s match at Backlash on May 6 was on someone who wasn’t even in in San Juan, Puerto Rico — their Tribal Chief, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Via Paul Heyman (also not present), The Bloodline brothers knew Reigns was unhappy with the way they’ve been handling business of late. The tension between Sikoa (who seems to be on the same page with the Head of the Table) and Jimmy & Jey Uso (who aren’t in their cousin’s good graces and may be bristling under his leadership) was evident as the heels worked over Zayn.

The Bloodline seemed to be on the same page when Sami was finally able to make a tag. Riddle came in hot, and ran roughshod over all three of his opponents...

... until flipping into the ring after a dive, right into a Jimmy superkick. Owens, who’d been driven into the steel steps while trying to make a tag earlier, re-emerged to hit a Swanton Bomb. He then evaded another Jimmy Superkick that caught his twin right in the face.

Back-and-forth action led to a moment where Jey again berated Zayn for breaking up his family. But before he could follow up his words with action, Jey and Solo had a disagreement over who should pull the proverbial trigger. That miscommunication led to Sami nailing both with Helluva Kicks.

After another stretch, Sikoa cleaned house but then seemed conflicted about whether to attack Zayn or his brother Jey. He had a chance to his brother with a Samoan Spike later, but restrained himself.

He seemed to be thinking about it again after making a blind tag and spiking Riddle to pick up the win.

Jimmy made peace in the aftermath of victory, but for how long? We’ll see when Reigns is back next Friday on SmackDown.

