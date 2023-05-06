WWE Backlash 2023 results: Austin Theory steals a win, keeps U.S. title

The United States championship was on the line at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6, and titleholder Austin Theory could lose the belt to Bobby Lashley or Bronson Reed without being pinned or submitted.

That’s right, it was a Triple Threat!

Lashley did his thing early, punishing the champ with a delayed vertical suplex. That inspired Theory and Reed to team-up to deal with The All Mighty... but only for a second. The big Aussie splashed All Day to the mat the first chance he got.

That gave Bronson a chance to deliver some spots that a man his size shouldn’t be able to do, and kick off a sequence where he and Lashley both had the champ in jeopardy before the other broke up the fall.

Both things set-up the finish. Theory evaded a moonsault from the top by Reed, who then ate a spear from Lashley. But All Day swept in to thrown Bobby to the floor and steal the pin.

