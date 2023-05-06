Cameron Grimes’ first SmackDown match will be against Baron Corbin

There were 18 NXT wrestlers called up (or back, in some cases) to the main roster in the WWE Draft. The new rosters don’t officially take effect until next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw but Cameron Grimes got a jump on the competition by making an appearance on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It was only a backstage pre-tape, but still. It counts!

He set up his very first match as a member of the main roster:

Yep, Baron Corbin has been called in to welcome Grimes to the big leagues. The story here is simple — Corbin poked fun at Grimes being the last pick while Grimes went back at him for not being picked at all. Instead of bickering back-and-forth about who is more irrelevant, they decided to settle it with fisticuffs next week.

Shortly after Adam Pearce made the match official, Grimes realized he’ll be having his first match and after the shock wore off he broke out in a smile. There’s no telling just how far Grimes will make it on the main roster but he’s getting his chance.

To the moon?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: