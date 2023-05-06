WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., May 6, 2023) with the annual post-WrestleMania event, Backlash, emanating from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY
- United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
- Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest
- Seth Rollins vs. Omos