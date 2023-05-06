 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Backlash 2023 live stream: Kickoff show

By Geno Mrosko
WWE Backlash goes live on Peacock & WWE Network tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) at 8:00 pm ET from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET.

As of now, there is no match scheduled for the show, and there’s no reason to expect they will add one. It’s at least possible, though.

There will also be previews of all the matches on the card, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts and experts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

The show starts at 7:00 pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Backlash event by clicking here, and join your fellow Cagesiders in conversation about the show as it happens by clicking here.

