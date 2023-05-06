WWE takes over the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) for its Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Cody Rhodes taking on Brock Lesnar as his first test since failing to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 39. Elsewhere on the card, Bad Bunny is taking some time off from his hugely successful career in music to square up with Damian Priest in a Street Fight. He was originally set to host the show but fisticuffs is far more enticing. Other matches on the card include Rhea Ripley defending the SmackDown women’s championship against Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair putting the Raw women’s title on the line against IYO SKY, Seth Rollins vs. Omos, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
