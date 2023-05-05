Sara Lee’s cause of death revealed

Last October, we learned that Tough Enough winner Sara Lee had died at age 30. Though she never made it to WWE television outside of the reality show, wrestling fans connected to her through that and her marriage to former NXT wrestler Wesley Blake, with whom she had three children.

It’s a tragic situation, made more heartbreaking by a TMZ report today (May 5) that the Bexar County [Texas] Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the cause of Lee’s death was suicide:

... officials say Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. They added that the former wrestler had left “letters of intent at the scene” before her death. According to officials in the documents, Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her passing — though they suspected she may have suffered the injuries in a fall or falls while in an intoxicated state.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Blake (real name Cory Weston), his children & everyone who loved Sara. May she rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know is thinking about harming themselves, help can be found at 988lifeline.org.