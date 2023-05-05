During the Backlash press conference today (May 5) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque broke some news: How they company will determine the first person to carry the new World Heavyweight championship belt they just introduced.

“After Backlash, this Monday night [May 8] on Raw we will begin a World Heavyweight championship tournament. It will be across both brands. “On Monday Night Raw, there will be two Triple Threat matches with the winners facing each other later that night to determine a winner from Monday Night Raw. “That Friday [May 12] on SmackDown the same thing will happen. Two Triple Threat matches will take place, those winners will face each other at the end of SmackDown to determine a winner there. “Those two winners from Raw and SmackDown will then go on to Night of Champions [Sat., May 27] where one of them will be crowned the new World Heavyweight champion.”

This press conference didn’t include a question and answer portion, so no one was able to ask things like, “Who’s in these four Triple Threats?”, or “If you introduced this title to put a World championship on the brand Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns isn’t on, why will SmackDown stars be competing for it?”, or “If a SmackDown wrestler wins it, will they move to Raw?”, or “Why didn’t you have the Draft after this?”, or...

You get the idea. We still have questions.

We’ll see if we start getting answers to any of them on SmackDown tonight.