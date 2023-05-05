WWE is bringing a huge premium live event to Puerto Rico this weekend, and they’re kicking off the festivities with a press conference!

The WWE Backlash Press Conference will stream live from beautiful Puerto Rico this Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. The event will also be open to the public. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Bad Bunny, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day will be on hand at Palicio Plaza, outside of Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot as WWE gears up for all the incredible action from the Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

What will be said or revealed ahead of tomorrow’s big show? Will anything pop off at the presser? Should we be bracing for any surprises?

Only one way to find out... Follow along right here with the video embedded above, and chat about it with your fellow Cagesiders in the comments below!

And here’s a rundown of the entire Backlash card, which you can watch Saturday starting at 8pm ET on Peacock: