WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 5, 2023) with a live show emanating from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, featuring the go home show ahead of tomorrow night’s Backlash event in the very same venue.

Advertised for tonight: Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny makes an appearance on the blue brand before he wrestles Damian Priest in a street fight at Backlash.

Tonight’s show also features Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross, The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Viking Raiders, an appearance from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 5