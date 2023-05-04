Ronda Rousey is going to test her brain on Mars

Ronda Rousey’s pursuit of the WWE women’s tag team titles is on hold at the moment because she is dealing with a broken arm. But if you are a fan of the Baddest Woman on the Planet and are excited to see her on your TV screen again, you can catch her next month in a new FOX reality show called Stars on Mars.

Given that today is May 4, here is a Star Wars inspired trailer for the new show, which premieres on June 5 at 8 pm ET:

In a galaxy not so far away... #StarsOnMars, a brand-new competition series, is coming to @foxtv June 5. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1Mlv4Fr9xZ — Reality Club FOX (@RealityClubFOX) May 4, 2023

The 12 stars who will be competing on this show include Rousey, Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christoper Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter.

Per Variety, here is FOX’s official description of what these 12 celebrities will be doing in a Mars-like simulated environment:

“They must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of ‘brightest star in the galaxy.’ The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. ‘Stars on Mars’ will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on Mars.”

The trailer also mentions that Star Trek’s William Shatner will be part of the show to hand out assignments via mission control.

Do you think Rousey has the brains and brawn to shine brighter than her interstellar competition, Cagesiders?