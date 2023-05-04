Tomorrow night’s (May 5) episode of SmackDown takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which also happens to be the night before WWE’s Backlash event in the very same venue.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar might be the main event of Backlash, so it’s not too surprising that WWE has announced Cody will appear on SmackDown for at least a promo segment:

“On a special SmackDown in Puerto Rico before WWE Backlash, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will appear on the blue brand. With his high-stakes matchup against The Beast just one day away, what will Rhodes want to talk about? Don’t miss The American Nightmare on SmackDown in Puerto Rico, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”

The SmackDown lineup also includes Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross, The O.C. vs. The Viking Raiders, and an appearance from Bad Bunny.

Cody was selected by Raw in last week’s WWE Draft. New rosters go into effect after Backlash, so this will theoretically be Cody’s final SmackDown appearance for the next year, unless he wins Money in the Bank in July, or until WWE starts breaking the rules of its hard brand split.

