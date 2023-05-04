Sonya Deville issues statement after scumbag stalker is sentenced to prison

Yesterday we learned that Phillip Thomas, the scumbag who tried to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville in 2020, pleaded guilty on multiple charges and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Deville later issued the following statement about the outcome, saying thank you and that it’s a relief to finally have some closure:

Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from HCSO, Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you

We certainly look forward to hearing what else Sonya has to say about this situation when the time is right.