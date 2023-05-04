Pat McAfee and his wife introduce their new baby to the world

Former WWE SmackDown commentator and NFL star Pat McAfee had time to fit one more match into his very busy schedule last month at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, where he made quick work of The Miz.

And now McAfee’s schedule just got a whole lot busier, in the best way possible, after announcing that he and his wife Samantha are proud new parents of a beautiful baby:

Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU.



Baby and Momma are both healthy.



Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.



pic.twitter.com/TpkCtHkeAM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2023

“Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”

How long will it be until that foot is punting footballs?

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats team, please join us in sending congratulations to the entire McAfee family!