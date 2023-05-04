Roman Reigns’ part-time WWE schedule is starting to fill up

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a part-timer who hasn’t appeared on WWE television in one month, and also isn’t booked for this Saturday’s (May 6) Backlash premium live pay-per-view event in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

With that in mind, a lot of wrestling fans are wondering what Roman’s WWE schedule will look like for the rest of 2023.

I think there’s a good chance that Reigns will be part of WWE’s Night of Champions event later this month (May 27) in Saudi Arabia. But if he happens to skip that one too, it looks like he’ll be back for sure at Money in the Bank on July 1.

That’s because the events page on WWE’s web site now includes the Tribal Chief on the list of advertised wrestlers for Money in the Bank, along with Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Roman was initially advertised for last year’s Money in the Bank when the event was supposed to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, the show was later moved to a smaller venue, and Roman was subsequently pulled from the card.

I don’t expect history to repeat itself this year given that Money in the Bank 2023 takes place in The O2 Arena in London, coupled with the first ever live episode of SmackDown in the United Kingdom the night before, on June 30. It’s going to be a major weekend for WWE, so Roman Reigns should absolutely be there.

