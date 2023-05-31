One week after having to go up against the end of an NBA Conference Final series, WWE found itself opposite the winner-take-all Game 7 of another one on Mon., May 29. That was also Memorial Day, another factor that historically means dismal numbers for Raw.

So the fact the red show only saw minimal week-to-week drops on Monday night is actually pretty impressive. Raw was watched by an hourly average of 1,611,000 viewers, a less than 2% drop from May 22. Among 18-49 year olds, it scored a .52 rating. That’s only about 4% less than the previous episode. Both are way better than Memorial Day 2022, a show which had Raw’s second smallest audience ever despite not having to compete with the NBA.

About the NBA game WWE competed with this week? The Miami Heat staving off the Boston Celtics was watched by 12 million viewers, and scored a whopping 4.24 in 18-49. The game, and TNT’s pre and post game coverage, were the only things on cable with better demo numbers than Raw on cable.

Hourly numbers followed the usual pattern, which at this time of year usually peaks for the 9pm ET block, and lately hasn’t seen huge drops for the final hour. Here are the total audience and 18-49 numbers for each...

Hour One: 1.64 million / .53

Hour Two: 1.70 million / .54

Hour Three: 1.50 million / .50

WWE will miss the NBA next Monday, but will go head-to-head with Game 2 of hockey’s Stanley Cup Finals. Based on how they did this week, I doubt that fazes them.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily