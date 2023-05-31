It seems like two of the wrestlers designated as free agents in the 2023 WWE Draft will be challenging for NXT titles soon, with Baron Corbin going after Carmelo Hayes & the brand’s top prize and Mustafa Ali tracking Wes Lee & the North American championship scene.

Someone may eventually follow the trail blazed by Mandy Rose and come after the NXT Women’s title (sure, there weren’t any females on the free agent list, but you know WWE won’t let that stop them if they want to have, say, Dana Brooke show up on Tuesday nights or something). But first up for new champ Tiffany Stratton will be the winner of next week’s #1 contender Battle Royal, and based on the scene after she announced it & this graphic showed on the broadcast...

... that will be filled up by wrestlers currently based out of the Performance Center. Unles someone calls in Dana as a late change, I guess.

You can see the set-up for that, the arrival of Corbin & Ali, and all the fallout from Battleground, by watching this playlist of highlights from last night’s show:

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne – Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Stacks accuses Gallus of ratting on The Family

Axiom and SCRYPTS begin to see eye-to-eye

Wes Lee & Tyler Bate vs. The Dyad

Mustafa Ali makes shocking appearance in NXT

Mustafa Ali saves Wes Lee and Tyler Bate from Joe Gacy

Thea Hail won’t be intimidated by Charlie Dempsey

Stratton announces a Battle Royal to determine her challenger

Blair Davenport is revealed as NXT’s mystery attacker

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs Joe Coffey

Mr. Stone recommends therapy for Von Wagner

Ivy Nile vs. Cora Jade

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe contemplate facing each other

Diamond Mine and Schism nearly come to blows backstage

Carmelo Hayes vs. Noam Dar – NXT Championship Match

Baron Corbin returns to NXT and destroys Carmelo Hayes

