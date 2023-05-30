Free agent Baron Corbin is coming for the NXT championship

Surprise!

Noam Dar talked his way into a shot at the NXT championship on NXT TV this week, setting up a main event match against Carmelo Hayes, fresh off defeating Bron Breakker at Battleground. It seemed an unlikely showdown, but they delivered a pretty damn good TV main event title match.

Trick Williams got tossed out but Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer were there to help keep ‘Melo from getting screwed out of his championship. He pinned Dar after Nothing But Net to retain.

As he was leaving, though, he was hit with a surprise attack from none other than Baron Corbin:

Like Mustafa Ali, who showed up earlier this same evening, Corbin is a free agent following the Draft. And, like Ali was alluding to doing, he’s obviously got his sights set on gold. We’re still two months out from The Great American Bash, but perhaps NXT just found its main event for the show?

