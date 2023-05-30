Cody Rhodes isn’t done with Brock Lesnar yet

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash, leading to Lesnar absolutely losing his mind and “breaking” Cody’s arm en route to a rematch at Night of Champions, where Lesnar won via submission.

But not because Cody tapped out. No, because he passed out.

That was the focal point of his promo on Monday Night Raw this week, where he made clear he’s not done with Lesnar just yet:

He issued an open challenge to Brock for a rubber match between the two at some point in the future, saying he would post exactly where he’ll be for the next few weeks in the hopes Lesnar will show up again for another fight. There’s no telling when that will happen but it definitely sounds like we’re getting at least one more showdown between these two.

Money in the Bank in London? SummerSlam in Detroit?

Stay tuned.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: