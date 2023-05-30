WWE NXT results, live blog (May 30, 2023): Weaponized cage match

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne have been beefing since they were besties in Toxic Attraction, but they look to end all that in in a Weaponized Steel Cage match! Plus, the person who’s been mysteriously attacking members of the women’s roster reveals themself, and all the fallout from an eventful Battleground premium live event — like the crowning of new Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 30