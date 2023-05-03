WWE hires former NXT UK talent as writer/producer

Just a few weeks ago, we shared that Eddie Dennis announced he was retiring as an in-ring performer. But Dennis, a star from the 2010’s British Wrestling boom who was released by WWE in the summer of ‘22 when NXT UK was shuttered, never said he was leaving pro wrestling entirely.

A video WWE uploaded to its LinkedIn page yesterday (May 2) revealed Dennis is not only still in the business, he’s back with the company who let him go last August. The post congratulates WWE’s Q1 hires, and one Edward Mark Dennis is listed as an NXT writer and producer.

It’s not clear what Dennis’ role is... is he working in Orlando from the Performance Center on the Tuesday show and/or Level Up? Or is he in the United Kingdom getting ready to launch the NXT Europe brand Shawn Michaels has assured us is coming this year?

Either way, he’s got 15+ years experience as a wrestler and a manager that he brings to the job.

