The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (May 2) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are down considerably from last week’s Spring Breakin’ edition... but they’re nearly identical to the week before that, so credit to Shawn Michaels & team for putting together a compelling special episode.

There may have been some hope Raw and SmackDown-only watchers would tune in to scout some of those shows’ WWE Draft pick-ups. And some may have, because a lot of people were watching basketball & hockey playoff games.

The four that were on all finished in the top five on the cable chart (NXT was 15th). WWE didn’t have to go against the night’s behemoth Lakers/Warriors clash since it started after 10pm ET (and was watched by more than 7 million with a 2.73 demo rating). But they were head-to-head with the Knicks/Heat game that finished second (with 4.7 million viewers and a 1.57 in 18-49) and the Toronto vs. Florida NHL second round affair that finished fifth (1.31 million/.43).

Same competition next week, which NXT will combat with a Women’s title tournament and more build to the Battleground PLE at the end of the month.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, and our review.