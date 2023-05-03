Triple H says WWE creative focused on character development, long-term storytelling

During WWE’s conference call with investors in support of the release of their first quarter financial results today (May 3), Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked was asked about what’s led to increased viewership of the company’s shows.

The Game praised everyone on his team, and the developmental system they’ve put together. Then he went on to talk about WWE’s commitment to developing characters, and writing stories to hit beats they have planned out a year or more in advance:

“As far as what we’re focused on, we’re focused on character development. I think you see that across storylines where our fans are super engaged in the talent. Let’s take Sami Zayn and the Bloodline over the last, couple of years really, but especially in the last six to eight months, where that story and the character development has reached a whole new level. It has our fans invested and excited in the content like they haven’t been in a long time. “For us, extending the planning of the event horizon. Looking out year over year, where we want to be next year and then back tracking from there, so that we’re always ahead of the curve and always thinking ahead. That allows us to have better planning and then it’s just trying new things and getting outside of a box of what we do and seeing what works and what doesn’t. I don’t consider something not working a failure, I consider it learning. Really excited about the future and where we can take all of this.”

The example Haitch cited certainly works, at least for the character development portion of his position. With regards to long-term planning, the talent involved in The Bloodline story have all said initial plans didn’t call for Sami Zayn’s role to be as big or prominent. But there’s something to be said for adapting when something hits, even if it isn’t in your long-term plan.

