Sonya Deville stalker pleads guilty, gets 15 years in prison

We can close the book, at least legally speaking, on the horrifying 2020 incident in which an obsessed “fan” broke into Sonya Deville’s Florida home with the intent of kidnapping the WWE star.

Tampa Bay’s Fox 13 News reported yesterday (May 2) that Philip Thomas pled guilty on charges including attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary. In accepting his plea, Judge Barbara Twine-Thomas of Florida’s 13th Circuit Court sentenced him to 15 years incarceration, which will be followed by another 15 years probation.

The case against Thomas included a history of sending Deville (real name Daria Berenato) threatening messages via text and social media. Prosecutors presented evidence showing that Thomas drove from his home in South Carolina to Florida with a knife, zip ties, and duct tape he planned on using to restrain Deville while he abducted her.

Surveillance footage from Deville’s home was shown where she checks one of a sliding door after her alarm went off before Thomas can be seen walking into the house. Thankfully, Deville was able to get away in a car with her friend Amanda Saccomanno, who was then still with WWE working as Mandy Rose.

Deville & Rose worked SummerSlam a week after the incident, after which Sonya took several months off from WWE. She returned in early 2021 and has been a regular on television in a variety of roles since.