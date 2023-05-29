Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler win tag team titles

When Liv Morgan suffered an injury to her shoulder that would keep her out of action for a number of months, WWE quickly moved to force Morgan and her partner, Raquel Rodriguez, to vacate the women’s tag team titles. To crown new champions, a Fatal 4-Way pitting Rodriguez & new partner Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green was booked for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New York.

It sure felt like a way to crowd Rousey & Baszler, who have been teasing a title win for months now and only briefly had to pause that pursuit to an injury to Rousey.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.

Rodriguez was booked strong in the match, though everyone got a bit of shine throughout. In the end, Rousey countered Shotzi coming off the top rope with an armbar as soon as she landed, and she tapped quickly after.

They hit the fireworks in the arena during the celebration as Corey Graves said “the forecast calls for Internet tears tonight!”

Indeed.

