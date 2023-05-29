Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura qualify for Money in the Bank ladder match

Now that Night of Champions is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the next Premium Live Event on the WWE schedule, and it’s a big one: Money in the Bank, which will take place on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. That means qualifier matches for the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

That started on Monday Night Raw this week with the following results:

Ricochet defeated The Miz in a really fun match with the Shooting Star Press.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed, who was booked in such a way that it’s clear he’s still in future plans but this just isn’t the match type for him.

There were no qualifying matches for the women’s ladder match. Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya were announced for next week, however.

So far, only the two ladder matches are official for Money in the Bank at this time: