Rhea Ripley with the perfect response to Max Caster’s Dominik Mysterio line

At Double or Nothing last night (May 28), The Acclaimed’s Max Caster did what he’s done on multiple occasions in the past — used a clever/controversial line from his entrance rap to make news in a spot that otherwise wouldn’t have been news.

In this case, it was referencing Buddy Matthews’ real life girlfriend Rhea Ripley & her popular storyline in WWE with Dominik Mysterio before he & his tag partners Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn failed to beat Matthews & his House of Black teammates Malakai Black & Brody King for the AEW Trios titles.

The lines...

And Buddy acts all ominous

When he’s getting cucked by a kid named Dominik

... were good, and accomplished Platinum Max’s objective.

They were not, however, as good as Ripley’s indirect retort today:

Hey @DomMysterio35, we’re over in two companies ⚖️ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 29, 2023

She ain’t lying. If Rhea playing “Mami” to Dom Dom wasn’t one of the hottest gimmicks in the business today, Caster wouldn’t be using it to pop people on an AEW PPV. And by simply pointing that out, the SmackDown Women’s champion leaves Max no room for a response.*

Yo. Listen. That is a mic drop.