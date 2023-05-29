NXT’s MYSTERY ATTACKER will reveal themselves this week

On last Tuesday’s Battleground go home episode, the MYSTERY ATTACKER who’s been taking out members of the NXT Women’s division for months jumped Roxanne Perez. The former champion came out as Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton were facing off over the title, only to be blindsided by a “hooded individual” who ran off when officials and Valkyria checked on her.

Perez joins a list of victims that include Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, and Sol Ruca.

Who’s behind these attacks? Online theories range from a returning Mandy Rose to NXT UK’s Blair Davenport. But internet detectives won’t have much longer to crack the case. Because during the premium live event broadcast last night (May 28), we got another video of the anonymous assailant watching their handiwork, which ended with the announcement they’ll reveal themselves on this week’s episode of NXT.

Let us know who’s still on your suspect list in the comments below, Cagesiders.