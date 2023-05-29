WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 29, 2023) from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, featuring all the fallout from the Night of Champions Premium Live Event that went down this past Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Money in the Bank qualifiers will get underway, though no actual match-ups have been revealed as of now. Elsewhere, new women’s tag team champions will be crowned in a Fatal 4-Way match pitting Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. Plus, Seth Rollins is the new world heavyweight champion, Cody Rhodes has to pick up the pieces after losing to Brock Lesnar, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 29