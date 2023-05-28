Wes Lee sets new North American title record at NXT Battleground

Tyler Bate and Wes Lee were friends, or at least they appeared to be. Joe Gacy came along and cast some doubt on that, claiming the former was using the latter to weasel his way into a North American title shot. Instead, Bate respectfully asked for one while Gacy openly campaigned for his own.

Eventually, Bate and Lee came to blows, the friendship seemingly toast either way. And a triple threat match was made for tonight’s (Sun., May 28, 2023) Battleground event in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Despite it all, and against the odds, Lee set the record for the most successful title defenses of the North American championship when he took down both Bate and and Gacy, pinning the latter after the Cardiac Kick.

Predictably enough, the match was awesome.

Who knows where they go from here — especially with Gacy coming up short in his bid for a title — but this was one hell of an opener for a show directly competing with AEW.

Get complete Battleground results and coverage of every match on the card right here.