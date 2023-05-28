Tiffany Stratton wins NXT women’s championship

Lyra Valkyria, an NXT UK import, defeated Kiana James and Cora Jade on her way to the Final of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton, clearly earmarked to be a star from the moment she walked in the door, took down Gigi Dolin and former Champion Roxanne Perez to book her ticket to the Final.

They met at tonight’s (Sun., May 28, 2023) Battleground Premium Live Event in Lowell, Massachusetts:

The big focus early on in the match was on Valkyria’s bad knee, the one Jade tried to injure after losing to her. Lyra repeatedly struggled to work around it, and then Stratton targeted it outright, including forcefully taking her knee brace off and throwing the damn thing.

In the end, Valkyria’s knee gave out one too many times and Stratton took advantage with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin.

What’s next for the new champion? Well, the match was preceded by the mysterious attacker who has been running roughshod on the women’s division of late proclaiming she would reveal herself on NXT TV this coming week. Perhaps there’s something there?

