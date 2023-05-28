Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Night of Champions 2023, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross is really good at picking a fight with a babyface and then losing when they wrestle. That’s what happened again on this week’s (May 26) SmackDown, with Kross serving as a tune-up guy for AJ Styles ahead of Night of Champions.

Stock Down #2: Apollo Crews

Apollo’s return to the main roster has so far resulted in being eliminated from a Battle Royal, and then losing a match against Dominik Mysterio. It doesn’t look like a push is in the cards for him right now.

Stock Down #1: Natalya

Natalya knew she was an underdog going into her SmackDown women’s championship match with Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions. However, Nattie was adamant about the fact that Rhea would respect her coming out of the fight.

Rhea ended up squashing Natalya with ease, so it’s doubtful that any wrestler has more respect for Nattie after such a poor showing.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Asuka

Asuka pulled off a major upset at Night of Champions, bringing an end to Bianca Belair’s extremely long run as Raw women’s champion. A wrestler typically doesn’t get to end a title reign like that unless WWE has big plans for that wrestler going forward.

Stock Up #2: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the first ever holder of the new World Heavyweight Championship. Given Rollins’ recent comments about Roman Reigns, as well as Triple H’s creative preference for longer title reigns, it’s possible there is a long term idea in place for Rollins and Reigns to meet up down the line in a high stakes match as the top champions in WWE.

Stock Up #1: The Usos

The Usos took center stage in the main event of Night of Champions, where Jimmy Uso finally had enough of Roman Reigns’ poor treatment and super kicked him twice. This is a major turning point in The Bloodline’s story; there’s no going back for Jimmy, and Jey is once again caught in the middle.

It seems like every time the complaints about The Bloodline being stale get going, WWE always finds the perfect hook or twist to keep fans coming back for more. As a result of this betrayal, Roman Reigns’ upcoming celebration on SmackDown of his 1000 day championship run is now among the most anticipated things in pro wrestling.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?