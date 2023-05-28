 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE NXT Battleground 2023 live streaming pre-show

By Sean Rueter
WWE NXT Battleground goes live on Peacock in the U.S. or wherever you get WWE Network tonight (Sun., May 28, 2023) at 8 pm ET from Lowell, Massachusetts’ Tsongas Center in Los Angeles. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting a half-hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on every feud and angle heading into Battleground. A panel of experts will break down each of the show’s six matches — five of which are for titles — before the special event goes live.

The pre-show starts at 7:30pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Battleground event can be found by clicking here.

