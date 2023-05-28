WWE NXT Battleground 2023 results, live streaming match coverage

WWE NXT Battleground is all set to pop off today (Sun., May 28, 2023) at 8pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!
CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Battleground below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.
NXT heads to Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts for their big Memorial Day weekend premium live event. This one has five different title matches. We can help get you up to speed on all that in our preview & predictions!
Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with the best damn pro wrestling community on the interwebs. And remember to keep refreshing!
WWE BATTLEGROUND QUICK RESULTS
Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker
Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton
Gallus vs. The Creeds
Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy
Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak
Loading comments...