WWE yet again delivered a fun Premium Live Event, this one at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier today (Sat., May 27, 2023) with Night of Champions. The show also delivered multiple big moments.
Like Jimmy Uso finally turning on Roman Reigns in the form of a thunderous superkick.
There was quite a bit, so here are all the videos in one handy playlist:
- Will Brock Lesnar go 0-2 against Cody Rhodes?
- Official WWE Night of Champions Cold Open narrated by Triple H
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins World Heavyweight Title Match entrance
- Styles and Rollins battle for the World Heavyweight Title
- Triple H crowns Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion
- Zoey Stark takes out Becky Lynch to set up Trish Stratus
- Gunther kicks Mustafa Ali into orbit
- Mustafa Ali nearly shocks the world against Gunther
- Bianca Belair and Asuka throw down in title showdown
- Bianca Belair dodges Asuka’s blue mist attack
- Dominik Mysterio jumps into Rhea Ripley’s arms
- Brock Lesnar stops Cody Rhodes’ third Cross Rhodes in its tracks
- Cody Rhodes battles through the pain against Brock Lesnar
- Roman Reigns answers Kevin Owens’ Stunner with a Spear
- Roman Reigns misses Sami Zayn and Spears the referee
- Jimmy Uso did WHAT to Roman Reigns?!?
