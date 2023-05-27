What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Night of Champions?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Night of Champions Premium Live Event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the promotion wrapped up the show today (Sat., May 27, 2023) with The Usos showing up to help Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa but ultimately costing them the tag team titles against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Brock Lesnar getting his win back over Cody Rhodes, although WWE wants you to remember Cody passed out but didn’t tap out. In a surprise, Asuka took the Raw women’s championship from Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley squashed Natalya to keep the SmackDown women’s title, Zoey Stark helped Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch, GUNTHER shut down a game Mustafa Ali to keep his Intercontinental title reign going, and Seth Rollins won the world heavyweight championship after a battle with AJ Styles.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!