Asuka wins the Raw women’s championship from Bianca Belair

While Bianca Belair took care of business against Asuka at WrestleMania 39, and then moved on to a title defense against Iyo Sky at Backlash, WWE decided to go right back to Asuka as the next Raw women’s title challenger. There wasn’t much to the story, with Asuka simply misting her multiple times with the idea being that she’s out of her mind and will do anything to take the title.

She got her chance at today’s (Sat., May 27, 2023) Night of Champions event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She came bearing more mist, but this time Belair avoided it entirely.

Except Asuka used more of it to spray on her own fingers, then put those same fingers in Belair’s eyes when she got Asuka up for the Kiss of Death, and pinned her shortly after.

The longest reign of the modern era of any women’s champion is now over.

Surprised?

