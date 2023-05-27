Zoey Stark helps Trish Stratus beat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions

Trish Stratus seems to have had a backup plan in place for her match against Becky Lynch at today’s (Sat., May 27, 2023) Night of Champions Premium Live Event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Zoey Stark.

Indeed, after a grueling match that she was about to lose, Trish was trying to scamper under the ring. Or at least it appeared that way. Lynch grabbed her and threw her back into the ring, where Trish distracted the referee just enough to give time for the real reason she went under the ring.

To signal to Stark that it was time to do her thing.

Which is what she did, popping out to hit her finish on Lynch before sending her back in to take Trish’s finish for the three count. After, to leave no doubt of their alignment together, Stark walked out celebrating with Stratus while Lynch was left with a bloody face in the ring.

