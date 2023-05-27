 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rhea Ripley squashed Natalya at Night of Champions

By Geno Mrosko
This is her brutality.

Yes, today is Natalya’s birthday but that was never going to change the fact that she was going to be losing to Rhea Ripley in her SmackDown women’s championship match at today’s (Sat., May 27, 2023) WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

And so she did.

Natalya got no offense in, with Ripley dominating the match from bell-to-bell, which couldn’t have been any longer than a minute or two. Of course, Dominik Mysterio was there to help out, kicking the match off with a distraction that paved the way for Ripley to start the onslaught.

The celebration, Dom jumping into Rhea’s arms and the two holding each other at the top of the ramp, may have lasted longer the match itself.

Sorry, Nattie!

