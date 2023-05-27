The Usos cost Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa the WWE tag team titles

Although WWE billed today’s (Sat., May 27, 2023) Night of Champions Premium Live Event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as a “triple main event” card, the one true headliner ended up being, well, who else but Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa challenging Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE tag team titles.

Everything about this was electric. The crowd was as into this as anything all night, and they created an unreal atmosphere, at the level of a WrestleMania. They leaned heavy on the story and how big all these personalities are, and it worked like a charm.

You can do that when you have stars as over as these guys.

The match itself was a wildly entertaining rollercoaster ride full of ups and downs. Every time it felt as though The Bloodline had it, KO & Sami would come back. When it felt the opposite way, it would go the other way. Late in the match, they went with the tried-and-true referee bump.

That’s when The Usos came out from the crowd to attack, saving Reigns from being put through a table. They buried Owens under it, then went to the ring to take out Zayn. A couple of superkicks, and then the set up for another — but Sami moved and Solo got taken out. Reigns, seeing this, was enraged.

He jumped in the ring and pushed The Usos around. Pushed their face. Did the whole thing. Finally, Jimmy had seen enough. He put a superkick right on Roman’s kisser.

The crowd went INSANE.

Jey was conflicted, unsure of what to do. Jimmy said “I’m doing what you should have done a long time ago,” and hit him with another. The absolute point of no return.

It wasn’t long after that Owens and Zayn were back in the ring, finishing the job and taking out Sikoa for the pinfall to retain their tag team titles. Zayn celebrated by holding the belts high staring right at Reigns.

The Bloodline is indeed collapsing.

