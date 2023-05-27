Damage CTRL still can’t get on the same page

Now that Dakota Kai is injured, you might think that would have an effect on whatever plan WWE seemed to have in place for the breakup of Damage CTRL. That’s not to say it was certainly going to happen, but the cracks were beginning to show.

Well, this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown sure made it seem as though Bayley and Iyo Sky are still headed for a split.

Their match against Raquel Rodriguez and her new partner Shotzi was moving right into the finish when this happened:

That would be Bayley seemingly getting in position for Sky to help out but Sky overshooting and taking out Shotzi while inadvertently putting Rodriguez in a perfect position to pin Bayley. She looked discombobulated while her partner was taking the fall.

After, they exchanged some words on the outside of the ring. We’re not quite on the doorstep of the abyss but they’re most definitely creeping closer and closer to it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: