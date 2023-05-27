WWE Night of Champions 2023 start time, match card

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this afternoon (Sat., May 27, 2023) with the return of its Night of Champions showcase, emanating from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The event will get rolling at 12 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 1 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: