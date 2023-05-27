WWE takes over the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today (Sat., May 27, 2023) for its Night of Champions pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Seth Rollins and AJ Styles meeting in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament to determine the who flies back home with the new title. Elsewhere, Brock Lesnar gets a rematch with Cody Rhodes after the latter defeated the former at Backlash. The other major match on the card, billed as a triple main event, will feature Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa challenging Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed tag team titles. Other matches on the card include Rhea Ripley defending the SmackDown women’s championship against Natalya, Bianca Belair putting the Raw women’s title on the line against Asuka, Becky Lynch battling it out with Trish Stratus, and more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
May 27
May 27
May 27
May 26
May 26
