WWE Night of Champions is going down today (Sat., May 27, 2023) from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia starting at 12 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Night of Champions below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS QUICK RESULTS

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final : Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles Tag Team Championship : Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Mustafa Ali Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

No lyrics today, y’all.

As always you know I like to take some time on these Saudi shows to spotlight the intolerance of the regime towards queer folks like myself, but this time I’m taking a little bit of a left turn, and not least because elements of our own government here in the United States have become almost as hostile, to the point where people like me are being advised to avoid traveling to entire states.

No, this time I want to spotlight the tragic end to the life of Eden Knight, who committed suicide earlier this year after being forced to detransition and return to her family in Saudi Arabia. I’ve written a lot of different things trying to come up with some meaningful commentary, some way to wrap this back around, but really it comes down to this— the final indignity of being denied your identity in death, being eulogized and memorialized and laid to rest only as the person you never were by the people who should know you and love you best, your family, is one of the most heartrending things I can imagine.

And you simply cannot separate the oppressive actions of a regime that hates us from the culture that it creates, the culture that would deny us the identities that we fought the world to embrace, that emboldens parents who would rather have a dead son than have a daughter, vibrant and full of life, all because of the accident of her birth,

As always, I refuse to sit back and leave my colleagues here at Cageside Seats, who have played such a huge part in making me feel comfortable to be out and proud as the woman I am (and who have no problem with calling WWE’s Saudi deal out for exactly what it is), high and dry, so I’m liveblogging the show.

On with the show!