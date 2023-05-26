Money in the Bank qualifying matches set for SmackDown next week

During Monday Night Raw this week, WWE announced that Money in the Bank qualifying matches will begin next week. They did not, however, reveal any match-ups. That changed on Friday Night SmackDown this week, where they also announced qualifiers starting on the blue brand next week.

On the men’s side, LA Knight, rumored to be a potential favorite and an obvious candidate to win the whole damn thing, will take on one half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford.

Over on the women’s side, Zelina Vega, fresh off one hell of a showing in a SmackDown women’s championship match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico, will get her chance to earn another crack at it against Lacey Evans.

As of now, those are the only two qualifiers announced, though we’ll already know a couple of ladder match participants by the time they roll around. Ultimately, the winners will meet at the Money in the Bank event scheduled for July 1, 2023, in London, England.

Like the first announced qualifiers?