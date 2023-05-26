Pretty Deadly helps Austin Theory retain U.S. title on SmackDown

Only two titles won’t be represented at the upcoming Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia: the women’s tag team titles (which are currently vacant after Liv Morgan suffered an injury and had to relinquish) and the United States championship. In the latter case, that title was defended on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Indeed, Austin Theory put his strap on the line against Sheamus, who interrupted a Theory promo a week ago to lay him out and stake his claim to winning what would be his fourth U.S. championship.

It was not to be.

Right when Sheamus had Theory in prime position, Pretty Deadly hit the scene to attack Ridge Holland and BUTCH. This led to Sheamus hitting 10 Beats of the Bodhran on Kit Wilson, which gave Theory an opening to roll him up for the three count.

And still.

