WWE featured seven total matches on the main card of Backlash 2023, which took place on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 30 seconds (3h 07m 30s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the seven matches that took place during this event:

25m 03s: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

22m 04s: Owens, Riddle, Zayn vs. The Bloodline

18m 00s: Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

10m 31s: Seth Rollins vs. Omos

9m 43s: Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

7m 11s: Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

6m 50s: Theory vs. Lashley vs. Reed

These times add up to 1h 39m 22s, which is roughly 53.0% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 141 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.5%.

Omos reached a new milestone at this event by wrestling for over 10 minutes against Seth Rollins. Per the data at CageMatch, this is the first time a televised one-on-one Omos match lasted that long. His previous high mark was 8m 51s at last year’s Backlash event in a match against Bobby Lashley.

Overall, now five of Omos’ 27 televised singles matches have gone longer than five minutes. The opponents who have helped him get there are Bobby Lashley (thrice), Braun Strowman, and Rollins.

Is Omos getting better and proving the haters wrong? Or is Seth Rollins just a super worker? Maybe a little bit of both? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?