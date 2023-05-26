Everyone from Triple H to Paul Heyman to Cody Rhodes himself has been telling us that Rhodes’ shocking loss in the main event of WrestleMania 39 wasn’t the end of his story.

And according to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they weren’t lying to us. Dave Meltzer writes that Cody’s tale will eventually feature a familiar antagonist. They may clash on a familiar stage, too. It’s too soon to confirm the when & where, but Reigns is still the who:

As far as long-term goes, Reigns vs. Rhodes is the long-term direction for the ultimate destination match. WrestleMania is a strong possibility but this far out there are so many things that can happen.

There was recently another rumor about Cody & WrestleMania 40, but this one seems much more plausible (Rhodes vs. Gunther can happen at 41).

We’ll see how/if they get there. If the weeks since WWE left SoFi Stadium have told us anything, it’s that a whole lot of fans are still in the American Nightmare’s corner. Barring the unforeseen, there’s no reason to believe that will change between now and next spring.

There will probably be less certainty about the outcome this time around, though.