WWE has yet to approve Gable Steveson’s 2024 Olympics bid

When WWE signed amateur wrestler Gable Steveson fresh off his thrilling gold medal victory at the 2020 Summer Olympics (which actually happened in 2021 due to COVID-19), we heard he was on a fast track to main roster superstardom.

Almost two years later, we’ve heard more reports & rumors than we’ve seen on-screen appearances. But after being diagnosed with and treated for a congenital heart issue, the 22 year old from Minnesota is training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando — and weighing a run at the 2024 Olympics.

He recently spoke to Minneapolis’ ABC affiliate KSTP about both, and revealed WWE has’t given him the full green light to go for another gold just yet:

“They’ve approved the fact that I can chase a couple tournaments. I think time will tell the Olympics story. Who knows because it’s a year away but I think we’re in good strides to make that progression.”

Steveson, whose brother wrestles for NXT as Damon Kemp, also provided an update on his own pro wrestling training:

“I’m getting the hang of doing everything the correct way – landing right, match psychology, everything in between. I’m flourishing and hopefully they see it, too.”

It’s not clear where it would fit with another Olympic run, but the. two-time NCAA Division I National champion is focused on getting ready for his WWE career...

“I want to go out there on tv. I want to be the person people thought I was and I don’t want any doubt in my mind that I’m not... I’m excited because people haven’t really seen the real Gable because amateur wrestling kind of shelves a portion because we’re used to guys being disciplined.”

WWE will have to decide if they think Steveson can shine as a pro while he maintains the discipline needed for Olympic success.